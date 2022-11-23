Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For A-Sonic Aerospace (SGX:BTJ)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in A-Sonic Aerospace's (SGX:BTJ) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for A-Sonic Aerospace:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$11m ÷ (US$120m - US$73m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, A-Sonic Aerospace has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Logistics industry average of 5.1%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for A-Sonic Aerospace's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how A-Sonic Aerospace has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From A-Sonic Aerospace's ROCE Trend?

A-Sonic Aerospace has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 24% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 84% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that A-Sonic Aerospace has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 61%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Our Take On A-Sonic Aerospace's ROCE

Overall, A-Sonic Aerospace gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Since the stock has returned a staggering 368% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for A-Sonic Aerospace you'll probably want to know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

