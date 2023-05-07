Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Inter Parfums' (NASDAQ:IPAR) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Inter Parfums is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$202m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$345m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Inter Parfums has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Inter Parfums compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Inter Parfums.

What Can We Tell From Inter Parfums' ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Inter Parfums. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 21%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 58% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Inter Parfums thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that Inter Parfums is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 246% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Inter Parfums can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know more about Inter Parfums, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is significant.

