Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For TFI International (TSE:TFII)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in TFI International's (TSE:TFII) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on TFI International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$938m ÷ (US$5.5b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, TFI International has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Transportation industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for TFI International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at TFI International. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 21%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 71%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at TFI International thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From TFI International's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that TFI International is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 360% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if TFI International can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for TFI International (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

