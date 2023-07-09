Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For XOX Berhad (KLSE:XOX)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at XOX Berhad's (KLSE:XOX) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for XOX Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = RM55m ÷ (RM378m - RM131m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, XOX Berhad has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.4% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for XOX Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating XOX Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at XOX Berhad. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 22%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 95%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at XOX Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 35% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that XOX Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 87% in the last five years. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

If you'd like to know more about XOX Berhad, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 2 of them are concerning.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

