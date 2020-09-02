Our Take On The Returns On Capital At Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Norfolk Southern, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$3.6b ÷ (US$38b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

Thus, Norfolk Southern has an ROCE of 10.0%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Norfolk Southern's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Norfolk Southern.

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, Norfolk Southern's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So unless we see a substantial change at Norfolk Southern in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. This probably explains why Norfolk Southern is paying out 33% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

Our Take On Norfolk Southern's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Norfolk Southern's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 205% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Norfolk Southern does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Norfolk Southern that you might be interested in.

