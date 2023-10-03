The Returns On Capital At Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Don't Inspire Confidence

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Mincon Group (LON:MCON) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mincon Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = €19m ÷ (€227m - €40m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Mincon Group has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Machinery industry average it falls behind.

In the above chart we have measured Mincon Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Mincon Group's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Mincon Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 10%. However it looks like Mincon Group might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that Mincon Group is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 38% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Mincon Group has the makings of a multi-bagger.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Mincon Group that we think you should be aware of.

