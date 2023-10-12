Returns On Capital At Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Have Stalled

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Medtronic:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.072 = US$5.9b ÷ (US$91b - US$9.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Medtronic has an ROCE of 7.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Medtronic's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Medtronic here for free.

What Can We Tell From Medtronic's ROCE Trend?

Over the past five years, Medtronic's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Medtronic in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. This probably explains why Medtronic is paying out 50% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

Our Take On Medtronic's ROCE

In summary, Medtronic isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 14% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Medtronic that we think you should be aware of.

