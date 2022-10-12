Returns On Capital At Lynch Group Holdings (ASX:LGL) Have Stalled

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Lynch Group Holdings (ASX:LGL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lynch Group Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = AU$28m ÷ (AU$389m - AU$65m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Lynch Group Holdings has an ROCE of 8.7%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.0% generated by the Food industry, it's much better.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Lynch Group Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Lynch Group Holdings here for free.

What Can We Tell From Lynch Group Holdings' ROCE Trend?

Things have been pretty stable at Lynch Group Holdings, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last one year. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Lynch Group Holdings to be a multi-bagger going forward. This probably explains why Lynch Group Holdings is paying out 54% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

What We Can Learn From Lynch Group Holdings' ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Lynch Group Holdings' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Since the stock has declined 27% over the last year, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

