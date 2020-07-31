Our Take On The Returns On Capital At James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for James Fisher and Sons, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.098 = UK£55m ÷ (UK£747m - UK£189m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

Therefore, James Fisher and Sons has an ROCE of 9.8%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.6% average generated by the Infrastructure industry.

roce

In the above chart we have a measured James Fisher and Sons' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for James Fisher and Sons.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of James Fisher and Sons' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 16% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by James Fisher and Sons' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And with the stock having returned a mere 13% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for James Fisher and Sons you'll probably want to know about.

