Returns On Capital At Hextar Global Berhad (KLSE:HEXTAR) Have Hit The Brakes

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Hextar Global Berhad (KLSE:HEXTAR) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hextar Global Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = RM82m ÷ (RM622m - RM200m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Hextar Global Berhad has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Chemicals industry average of 7.6% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Hextar Global Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past four years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 19% and the business has deployed 166% more capital into its operations. Since 19% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Hextar Global Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, Hextar Global Berhad has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 624% return they've received over the last three years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

