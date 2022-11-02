The Returns On Capital At H&R GmbH KGaA (ETR:2HRA) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at H&R GmbH KGaA (ETR:2HRA) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for H&R GmbH KGaA, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = €70m ÷ (€1.0b - €349m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, H&R GmbH KGaA has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Chemicals industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for H&R GmbH KGaA compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is H&R GmbH KGaA's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at H&R GmbH KGaA, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 13%, but since then they've fallen to 10%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On H&R GmbH KGaA's ROCE

While returns have fallen for H&R GmbH KGaA in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 54% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing H&R GmbH KGaA, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

