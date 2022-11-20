Returns On Capital At Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) Have Hit The Brakes

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Envista Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = US$359m ÷ (US$6.4b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Envista Holdings has an ROCE of 7.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Envista Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Envista Holdings here for free.

So How Is Envista Holdings' ROCE Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Envista Holdings' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past four years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Envista Holdings doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Key Takeaway

We can conclude that in regards to Envista Holdings' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 34% over the last three years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Envista Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

