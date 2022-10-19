The Returns On Capital At Environmental Group (ASX:EGL) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Environmental Group (ASX:EGL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Environmental Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = AU$2.3m ÷ (AU$45m - AU$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Environmental Group has an ROCE of 8.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 12%.

roce
roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Environmental Group has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Environmental Group's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Environmental Group doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 18%, but since then they've fallen to 8.1%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Environmental Group in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 229% to shareholders in the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Environmental Group (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

