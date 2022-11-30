Returns On Capital At Endeavour Group (ASX:EDV) Have Stalled

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So, when we ran our eye over Endeavour Group's (ASX:EDV) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Endeavour Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = AU$924m ÷ (AU$11b - AU$2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Endeavour Group has an ROCE of 11%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Consumer Retailing industry average of 17%, it's not as good.

In the above chart we have measured Endeavour Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Endeavour Group.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past one year, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 11% and the business has deployed 25% more capital into its operations. Since 11% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last one year, the reduction in current liabilities to 20% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

The Bottom Line On Endeavour Group's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Endeavour Group has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last year, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Like most companies, Endeavour Group does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

