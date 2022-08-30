Returns On Capital At Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Have Hit The Brakes

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Empresaria Group (LON:EMR), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Empresaria Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = UK£8.1m ÷ (UK£125m - UK£63m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Empresaria Group has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Professional Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Empresaria Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Empresaria Group's ROCE Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Empresaria Group's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Empresaria Group to be a multi-bagger going forward.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Empresaria Group has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 50%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Empresaria Group's ROCE

In a nutshell, Empresaria Group has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has declined 52% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, Empresaria Group does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

