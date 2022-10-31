Returns On Capital At Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke (FRA:SSH) Have Hit The Brakes

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke (FRA:SSH) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = €39m ÷ (€389m - €37m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.7% generated by the Food industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 11% and the business has deployed 28% more capital into its operations. Since 11% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

What We Can Learn From Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 113% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

