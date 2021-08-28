The Returns On Capital At DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating DFS Furniture (LON:DFS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on DFS Furniture is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = UK£33m ÷ (UK£1.1b - UK£376m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Therefore, DFS Furniture has an ROCE of 4.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 7.5%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DFS Furniture compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering DFS Furniture here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Unfortunately, the trend isn't great with ROCE falling from 15% five years ago, while capital employed has grown 44%. That being said, DFS Furniture raised some capital prior to their latest results being released, so that could partly explain the increase in capital employed. DFS Furniture probably hasn't received a full year of earnings yet from the new funds it raised, so these figures should be taken with a grain of salt. Additionally, we found that DFS Furniture's most recent EBIT figure is around the same as the prior year, so we'd attribute the drop in ROCE mostly to the capital raise.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by DFS Furniture's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 22% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with DFS Furniture and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

