Returns On Capital At Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Paint A Concerning Picture

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Dekel Agri-Vision, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.033 = €1.5m ÷ (€52m - €7.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Dekel Agri-Vision has an ROCE of 3.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 10%.

See our latest analysis for Dekel Agri-Vision

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dekel Agri-Vision compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Dekel Agri-Vision Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Dekel Agri-Vision, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 14%, but since then they've fallen to 3.3%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Dekel Agri-Vision's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Dekel Agri-Vision in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 57% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Dekel Agri-Vision (of which 2 are significant!) that you should know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

