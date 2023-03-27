Returns On Capital At Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Have Stalled

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Cummins' (NYSE:CMI) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Cummins is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$3.0b ÷ (US$30b - US$11b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Cummins has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Machinery industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cummins compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Cummins' ROCE Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 52% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 16%. 16% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Cummins has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Cummins has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 62% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

