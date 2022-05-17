The Returns On Capital At Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Computer Modelling Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = CA$23m ÷ (CA$116m - CA$30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Computer Modelling Group has an ROCE of 27%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 4.7% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Computer Modelling Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Computer Modelling Group here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Computer Modelling Group Tell Us?

In terms of Computer Modelling Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 55% where it was five years ago. However it looks like Computer Modelling Group might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Computer Modelling Group is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has declined 36% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Computer Modelling Group has the makings of a multi-bagger.

