The Returns On Capital At Carclo (LON:CAR) Don't Inspire Confidence

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. So after we looked into Carclo (LON:CAR), the trends above didn't look too great.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Carclo:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.076 = UK£7.0m ÷ (UK£124m - UK£33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Carclo has an ROCE of 7.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Carclo's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Carclo.

How Are Returns Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Carclo, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 9.6% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Carclo to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Carclo's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Unsurprisingly then, the stock has dived 86% over the last five years, so investors are recognizing these changes and don't like the company's prospects. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

