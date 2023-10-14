Returns On Capital At Brite-Tech Berhad (KLSE:BTECH) Have Stalled

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Brite-Tech Berhad (KLSE:BTECH) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Brite-Tech Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = RM11m ÷ (RM140m - RM5.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Brite-Tech Berhad has an ROCE of 8.0%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 7.8%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Brite-Tech Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Brite-Tech Berhad in recent years. The company has employed 105% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 8.0%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line On Brite-Tech Berhad's ROCE

In summary, Brite-Tech Berhad has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And with the stock having returned a mere 33% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Brite-Tech Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

