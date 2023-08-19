Returns On Capital At Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis (VTX:TIBN) Paint A Concerning Picture

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. Having said that, after a brief look, Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis (VTX:TIBN) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = CHF3.1m ÷ (CHF163m - CHF15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Therefore, Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis has an ROCE of 2.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 6.3%.

See our latest analysis for Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis.

The Trend Of ROCE

There is reason to be cautious about Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 12% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis becoming one if things continue as they have.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 40% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While Bergbahnen Engelberg-Trübsee-Titlis isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.