Returns On Capital At Astino Berhad (KLSE:ASTINO) Have Stalled

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at Astino Berhad's (KLSE:ASTINO) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Astino Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM61m ÷ (RM590m - RM64m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Astino Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 5.9% generated by the Building industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Astino Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Astino Berhad Tell Us?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 50% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 12%. Since 12% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

What We Can Learn From Astino Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, Astino Berhad has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 0.7% return to shareholders who held over that period. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Astino Berhad (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

