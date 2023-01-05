Returns On Capital At Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Paint A Concerning Picture

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Altitude Group (LON:ALT), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Altitude Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = UK£491k ÷ (UK£13m - UK£2.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Altitude Group has an ROCE of 4.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 8.0%.

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Altitude Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Altitude Group here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Altitude Group Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Altitude Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 7.6%, but since then they've fallen to 4.7%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Altitude Group has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 18% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Altitude Group. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 52% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

