Returns On Capital At AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Have Stalled

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for AdvanSix, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$190m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$315m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, AdvanSix has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Chemicals industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured AdvanSix's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From AdvanSix's ROCE Trend?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 59% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 17%. Since 17% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On AdvanSix's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that AdvanSix has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And given the stock has only risen 0.7% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

