Returns At Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Appear To Be Weighed Down

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = CA$46m ÷ (CA$413m - CA$576k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Hospitality industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Things have been pretty stable at Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund to be a multi-bagger going forward.

In Conclusion...

We can conclude that in regards to Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 22% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund does have some risks though, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund that you might be interested in.

