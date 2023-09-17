Returns At Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Are On The Way Up

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Archer-Daniels-Midland's (NYSE:ADM) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Archer-Daniels-Midland, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$4.1b ÷ (US$55b - US$19b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an ROCE of 11%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Archer-Daniels-Midland compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Archer-Daniels-Midland are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 11%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 36%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Archer-Daniels-Midland is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a solid 80% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Archer-Daniels-Midland can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

