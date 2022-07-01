Returns At Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Are On The Way Up

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ampco-Pittsburgh:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0049 = US$1.8m ÷ (US$503m - US$130m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Ampco-Pittsburgh has an ROCE of 0.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 19%.

roce
roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Ampco-Pittsburgh, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

Ampco-Pittsburgh has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 0.5% on its capital. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

The Bottom Line

As discussed above, Ampco-Pittsburgh appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. However the stock is down a substantial 73% in the last five years so there could be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

Ampco-Pittsburgh does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ampco-Pittsburgh that you might be interested in.

