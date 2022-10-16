The Returns At American Software (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) Aren't Growing

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at American Software's (NASDAQ:AMSW.A) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for American Software:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$14m ÷ (US$188m - US$53m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, American Software has an ROCE of 10%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for American Software compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering American Software here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For American Software Tell Us?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 10% and the business has deployed 26% more capital into its operations. 10% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that American Software has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

The main thing to remember is that American Software has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 42% return if they held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

