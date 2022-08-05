Returns At Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Appear To Be Weighed Down

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Amedisys' (NASDAQ:AMED) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Amedisys, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$207m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$427m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Amedisys has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Healthcare industry average of 10.0% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Amedisys' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Amedisys.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 13% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 171% in that time. Since 13% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

In Conclusion...

In the end, Amedisys has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 152% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

