Returns At Akzo Nobel (AMS:AKZA) Are On The Way Up

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Akzo Nobel (AMS:AKZA) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Akzo Nobel, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = €757m ÷ (€15b - €5.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Akzo Nobel has an ROCE of 8.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Akzo Nobel compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Akzo Nobel is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 26% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On Akzo Nobel's ROCE

To sum it up, Akzo Nobel is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has only returned 7.0% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Akzo Nobel we've found 3 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Akzo Nobel isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

