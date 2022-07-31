Returning home to Canton special for Raiders coach McDaniels

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
W.G. RAMIREZ
·4 min read
  • FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. The Raiders hope that a new staff and upgraded roster will let them build off last season's playoff berth. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
    1/4

    Raiders Training Camp Capsule Football

    FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. The Raiders hope that a new staff and upgraded roster will let them build off last season's playoff berth. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr talks with reporters during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
    2/4

    Raiders Football

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr talks with reporters during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels talks with wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a catch during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
    3/4

    Raiders Football

    Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels talks with wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a catch during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr practices during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    4/4

    Raiders Football

    Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr practices during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. The Raiders hope that a new staff and upgraded roster will let them build off last season's playoff berth. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr talks with reporters during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels talks with wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a catch during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr practices during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Las Vegas Raiders
    Las Vegas Raiders
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Growing up in Canton, Ohio, Josh McDaniels vividly remembers seeing stenciled helmets painted on the double-yellow lines on his way to Canton McKinley High School.

Every day, McDaniels couldn’t help but admire one of the most famous sports shrines in America, the Pro Football Hall of Fame sitting minutes from McKinley’s campus.

“It was never lost on me that this is a special place,” the first-year Las Vegas Raiders coach said Sunday. “There is such an element of history and tradition.”

And when he suited up for the varsity Bulldogs, their home games were played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, formerly Fawcett Stadium, a 22,500-seat venue that is known much more for an annual game in August than anything else.

So when McDaniels takes the field with the Raiders on Thursday for this year’s Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a mix of emotions and nostalgia just may overcome the 46-year-old.

“You’re playing right there, and you can see it over the stands,” McDaniels said. “It was a great place to be a young boy that loved football and what a blessing that I have an opportunity to come back there and do it. I never would have dreamed that this would have happened.”

The game will be extra special with late legendary wide receiver Cliff Branch and defensive lineman Richard Seymour set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, also at Benson Stadium.

And while McDaniels is looking forward to bringing his wife Laura and their four children, seeing his parents, reconnecting with family and old friends, some coaches, and former high school teammates, he’s especially excited to bring the Raiders to Canton.

“We took a poll the other day and there’s a lot of them that have never been there,” McDaniels said. “They’re in this fraternity and it’s this special place and I’ve been through it I can’t tell you how many times. And each time I go through it, I see something different or new or they’ve added to it.

“You just get excited because it’s such an important part of our game and so to be able to represent the league and our team going there and playing with Richard and Cliff going in, it’s just an exciting opportunity for us and I think our team is excited.”

Punter A. J. Cole III said he’s a “sneaky museum guy” and is looking forward to touring the Hall of Fame, and will be on the hunt for a specific former Raider punter’s relic.

"See if I can find Ray Guy’s cleat or something like that,” Cole said. “See if they got some cool artifacts in there, but yeah it will be cool to see that, the history of that, and see all the guys that get inducted.”

Prior to playing on Thanksgiving for the first time last season, when the Raiders pulled off the upset in Dallas, quarterback Derek Carr reflected on his younger days and playing a “Turkey Bowl” with his brother David before his family would gather to watch the NFL slate and eat dinner.

With another nostalgic game in front of him, Carr said he hasn't thought much about playing in the preseason opener, yet, as his focus has been on what is an important ninth season of his career.

“To be able to play in that game, obviously, would be awesome,” Carr said. “Especially against a good football team, good front, good cover guys, good linebackers - it’d be fun to see it. At the end of the day, we are in training camp, so my mind is like ‘what do I have to do this afternoon? I got a lot in the meetings; I got a lot in the walkthrough.’ That is already going through my head. If I’m honest, I haven’t thought about what that would be like, but I’m assuming the more that I think about (it), absolutely it would be cool.”

McDaniels said with an extra preseason game, he and his staff we’ll try to make decisions they think are best for the team in terms of what they need to get accomplished each week. Whether it’s taking time to simply get reacclimated to calling plays, getting in the huddle, or playing third-down defense against real-time, real-speed opponents, McDaniels is ready to treat the preseason as if there’s plenty to be gained by everyone.

This week, part of that is embracing the history and nostalgia of the sport they’ve grown to love and play.

“It will be really an experience,” McDaniels said. “Surreal is probably a good word for it ... my family has spent a lot of nights there over many, many years and so it’s a special place for us, and looking forward to having a special night hopefully on Thursday.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Seahawks try out former 1st-round pick Reuben Foster. He hasn’t played since 2018

    The former Alabama All-American has had his NFL career derailed by arrests, suspensions and in 2019 a major knee injury.

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks are no longer the CFL's only winless team. Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 receiving yards as the Redblacks defeated the Toronto Argonauts 23-13 at BMO Field on Sunday. Caleb Evans completed 24 of 29 passing attempts and threw for 286 yards and had two touchdowns for the Redblacks, whose record improved to one win and six losses. McLeod Bethel-Thompson completed just 26 of 40 passing attempts for 340 yards and one touchdown for the

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m