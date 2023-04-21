A return visit to the King’s garden – 10 years on

The King bought Highgrove in 1980 - Leanne Punshon; Marianne Majerus Garden Images; Jason Ingram

A few weeks ago I visited Highgrove, some 10 years since I wrote Highgrove: A Garden Celebrated with the then Prince of Wales.

It was fascinating to see how the 15 acres of gardens have developed. I knew many tweaks and changes would have occurred, as he told me that towards the end of each summer he liked to start mulling over alterations and improvements.

The King obviously derives much pleasure in keeping the gardens dynamic and enjoys the “creating” aspect necessary for an internationally renowned garden. Added to which, he always wants to give his visitors something new and even more spectacular to view.

Having a garden for a good stretch of time is, in my view, one of the best assets, and in the 40-plus years since acquiring Highgrove in 1980, the King has totally transformed the house and grounds.

I knew the property as a teenager when it was a family home for Maurice Macmillan. The surrounding parkland was its most stunning asset and the garden was very low-key. The park, which had been grazed for centuries and was “wood pasture” – open parkland with veteran trees (originally for timber) – was one of the reasons the King bought the property.

His Majesty’s work on these magnificent wood pastures, with the help of the late Dame Miriam Rothschild, started in 1982 and is ongoing. The transformation of the parkland to flowering meadow really brought this relaxed, wilder, more natural treatment of grazed or mown spaces to the public’s attention.

Four acres of impeccably managed meadow, which now feature 70 native species of plants (including several orchids), will be at its peak on Coronation day. It was named as the first of 60 Coronation Meadows in a project initiated by the King in 2012 to celebrate Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee, the intention being to highlight the importance of “old-fashioned” meadows, of which more than 97 per cent have disappeared since the 1930s.

The meadow at Highgrove has been continually enhanced: 3,000 camassias have been planted since I was last there, and three ornate beehives, designed by Anthony Paine and commissioned by Fortnum & Mason for the King’s 70th birthday in 2018, sit well here. The previous, well-trodden (sometimes quite muddy) grass paths, which snake around the south side, have now been gravelled and lined with box hedging. These add structure, to contrast with the natural aspect of the rich meadow sward.

The car park design has had to be upgraded in an attempt to screen the vehicles flooding in. New beech hedges have been planted, along with Princeton Gold acers. Extra reinforcing matting on the grass and a one-way system have also been introduced.

The ash tree that is near the Orchard Room (where visitors congregate on arrival) sadly had ash dieback, but it has been replaced with a manna ash, Fraxinus ornus, believed to be more resistant (although, according to Tony Kirkham, former head of arboretum at Kew, the jury is still out concerning the extent of its resistance).

The Transylvanian meadow that had been trialled in front of the Orchard Room has been replaced by English planting, the thought being the soil did not provide the conditions required for the Romanian version.

The choice of planting more box hedging may surprise some, but in the main, varieties such as Buxus microphylla ‘John Baldwin’ and ‘Faulkner’ have been used (the latter in the Kitchen Garden, to replace the Teucrium x lucidrys), both of which seem extremely resistant to box blight.

These came from Didier Hermans in Belgium, who has spent many years researching blight resistance in box and has bred several good new resistant strains.

Obviously, box moth will land at Highgrove soon, but presumably a biopesticide such as Dipel will be deployed, in conjunction with box moth traps. Both are approved for organic use.

His Majesty uses both bright green box and dark green yew together to great effect in many places throughout Highgrove, and he always thought the Teucrium hedges a poor replacement for box.

Other problems we gardeners are often plagued with are slugs and snails, and as Highgrove has one of the national collections of hostas, with around 167 different varieties, the gardens do experience attacks from these pesky molluscs, for whom hosta leaves are caviar.

At Highgrove, the larger-leafed hostas and some of the blue foliaged ones tend to be grown, both of which seem less palatable to these pests than the more mainstream ones. Recently, Highgrove considered using organic slug pellets (ferric phosphate) in combination with nematodes and garlic spray. But the slug pellets were rejected as they look just like the old blue metaldehyde ones that are banned, and this would have confused some visitors.

The blue colouration, similar to that applied to grass seed, is purely added as a bird deterrent. In terms of other pests, the young trees and shrubs have been eyed up by a rabbit population, and so these are judiciously protected by chicken-wire cages.

Walking down the old Thyme Walk, I quickly realised many changes have taken place here. The topiary shapes that flank the double lines of pleached hornbeam have been surrounded by large box-edge rectangular borders, of around three by four metres.

These were just bare earth in late March when I visited (the wallflowers having just been removed), but apparently were packed last summer with heliotropes, including the cherry pie plant, a form with stunning, fragrant, purple-blue flowers.

No doubt different annuals will be used to fill the borders this year as soon as the frosts are over. Apparently, these new beds attracted differing reactions from the visitors, some loving the colour hit, others preferring the simplicity of the flowering meadow abutting the amazing clipped yew shapes.

Much of the thyme has gone from the Thyme Walk.

It was always a maintenance nightmare, with the copious wild flowers and meadow grasses seeding into every crevice possible, plus wetter conditions limiting the life of the thyme to a couple of years at most, so now this partially paved path has had its green gaps filled with Agapanthus ‘Midnight Star’, lavender (Lavandula x intermedia ‘Grosso’), Alchemilla mollis, marjoram and primroses, along with bulbs and other more vigorous plants, which can cope with the invasion of interlopers.

Weeds can be quite a trial for organic gardeners. In previous years, Debs Goodenough, who was Highgrove’s longest serving head gardener to date (working there for 12 years) tried to keep the garden on a closed system. This involves making your own compost and buying in as few materials as possible, mainly items such as sand and plants.

Goodenough had a strict regime for weeds: all perennial, invasive ones were put into barrels of water to rot, while others were composted on her impressive well-run compost heaps. She inherited quite a population of bindweed and ground elder, especially in the Buttress Gardens, where the pernicious roots kept returning from below the old stone walls.

Despite the borders being dug out to a depth of 23in and the earth replaced with clean soil, some weeds still resurfaced, so when I was there 10 years ago only annuals were grown there as a temporary measure while war continued to be waged on the weeds.

When Goodenough left, Brian Corr became head of gardens at Highgrove, arriving in the last year or so. He previously worked at Balmoral and Dumfries House and appears to have changed the policy at Highgrove, being a firm believer in adding copious mulch.

“We use different types of mulches for different purposes,” he told me.

“For rhododendrons, we use leaf mould, digestate and bracken to encourage surface root run of the shallow-rooted plants. For an ornamental border, we use composted fine pine bark sourced from a sustainable supplier to reduce weed growth. For delphiniums, we mulch with farmyard manure and digestate to retain moisture, and supply a steady supply of nutrients.”

This change seems to have benefited the garden, helping control weeds, and he intends to expand the compost operation more than threefold in the next three years. Corr, who has been gardening for more than 40 years, also wants to use more drought- and heat-resistant plants, such as sedums, euphorbias, hollyhocks and salvias.

He hopes that this, combined with increasing the levels of organic compost added, will help the plantings thrive while climate change gives us awkward combinations of rain deluges and prolonged droughts.

Corr obviously impressed the King with his delphiniums at Dumfries House. Delphiniums are a firm royal favourite and are getting slightly different treatment under Corr. Instead of removing the lateral shoots, he leaves them on, which results in more flowers that are slightly less tall and so have more impact.

His team is also changing the support system and using 31in metal posts on the corners of the beds (with a decorative ball on top), with a grid of netting hung horizontally between the corner posts at a height of around 16in. This system is increasing in popularity with many gardeners and works for many plants, including broad beans: the plants grow through the netting and pretty much completely conceal it, while it holds them in place amazingly effectively.

The Buttress Garden has had a dramatic makeover.

His Majesty has always been a huge lover of rhododendrons and azaleas and has created the odd raised bed with acid soil at Highgrove before. Now this area has been transformed with a central grass path snaking through the middle of the many pairs of elongated yew buttresses. Filling the spaces either side of the grass path between the yew buttresses are huge, raised stone beds.

The stonework (local) is immaculately laid in slim courses, with no mortar visible in the joints. The coping is in a crazy- paving style, as you see on many garden walls in this area of Gloucestershire. On the less prominent sides immediately adjacent to the buttresses, more cost-effective oak sleepers replace the stonework.

The beds are filled with Soil Association-approved acid soil, which was brought in, and are planted up with rhododendrons and azaleas, many acquired from David, aka Lionel de Rothschild.

Some Inkarho hybrid rhododendrons have also been planted in the local soil, as these fairly recently introduced rhododendrons are tolerant of alkaline soil. This area of the garden had never had a strong identity up until now, but it is starting to come into its own – although I did find the pointed stonework at the end of the beds unsettling amid the restful, meandering curves elsewhere.

On my last visit before finishing the book, the Oak Pavilion in the Cottage Garden was not quite finished. Now almost 10 years old, it looked well-bedded in.

Apparently it was built so that when rain threatened while the then Prince was painting, he could take shelter from the showers (I did wonder whether he will now have the time to indulge in his leisurely pursuits).

Nearby, a Magnolia ‘Heaven Scent’ looked magnificent, although it has rather outgrown its space and so the King apparently prunes bits off from time to time. As magnolias prefer a neutral-to-acid soil, bits of bracken are added as a mulch to reduce the alkalinity.

The Sundial Garden has a different feel to it now. The box hedges that were here before have been replaced by Euonymus japonicus ‘Green Rocket’, with low geometric yew plants kept on the corners.

Many of the yews were being trained with a single vertical stem above the lower part and with a new shape being formed atop. The yew looked fabulous, but the euonymus was brown on the tops, maybe from frost. It’s not a good box substitute in my book, but I am thankful that someone else has tried it out to confirm my suspicions.

The big change here is the magnificent view through the large, grand iron gates (sorted and sourced by the gardeners Julian and Isabel Bannerman) up the hornbeam avenue. The grass path that ran from the gates to the small Moorish gate has been paved with stone flags, which has had a really positive outcome on the outward-looking vista, which now looks far more important, as is fitting.

Trees are a big passion of the King’s. Two large plane trees have been planted either side of the Borghese Gladiator statue, and these will be trained into candelabra shapes, an idea His Majesty took from Exbury Gardens.

There is a fine example of the elm Ulmus ‘New Horizon’, which, according to Tony Kirkham, must be an early example of a planting as it is a good size and shape. He also notes that there is a very good specimen of the Algerian oak Quercus canariensis, which is almost evergreen, holding on to its leaves for a long time after Christmas. Elsewhere has been planted a Paulownia tomentosa, or foxglove tree, which apparently has the ability to capture 10 times more carbon than other trees.

There have been many other changes, such as moving to a “no dig” approach in the Kitchen Garden, although the gardeners are continuing to use broad forks, presumably just to lift the crops. This is definitely a good move, especially as there is quite a depth of pretty good soil here from years of additions of copiously applied manure.

Roses are being planted in many places throughout the gardens, mainly English roses by David Austin, of which the King has long been a firm fan – as my late mother (Barbara Austin, the late David Austin’s sister) once proudly told me after a long conversation she had with him about them.

The Carpet Garden looked extremely trim, the previously rather ungainly Italian cypresses having been replaced with smaller ones, anchored firmly back to the wall to stop them growing at odd angles.

A cherry cage, made by Woodpecker Joinery, has been installed in the Kitchen Garden and I loved the mass collection of beautifully planted terracotta pots outside the front door.

This space always looked slightly unused before, especially as only the late Queen ever used the front drive, so these pots are a thoughtful extra touch.

There is no doubt that Highgrove is a resounding success.

The gardens are used for generating interest in many aspects of horticulture and the environment, in addition to providing a significant income for the Prince’s Foundation, the educational charity the King set up in 1986. It will be fascinating to see just how much his other gardens become similar flagships.

The West Lawn at Sandringham is currently being transformed from mown lawns to topiary gardens, with naturalistic planting for biodiversity. The gardens at Birkhall, Clarence House, Llwynywermod and Dumfries House have also had a lot of input from our green-fingered King, and he has terrific scope to transform others, notably at Balmoral, Buckingham Palace and Windsor.

We can be sure these will be used to highlight environmental concerns, as well as to elevate their appeal.

I think it is a stroke of luck that we have a monarch so keen on gardening, plants and horticulture.

The King makes a big noise about the importance of treating the planet with respect – he started loudly banging the drum way before many others, and long may he continue. I just hope he still finds the time to get out there and garden himself: it’s something he obviously loves.

