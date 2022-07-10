Return of turbines for Russia-Germany pipeline from Canada counterproductive: critics

OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives and the president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress are blasting Ottawa's decision to allow the delivery of equipment from a Russian-Europe natural gas pipeline to Germany.

Natural Services Canada Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced on social media that turbines from the Nord Stream 1 pipeline—which supplies natural gas from Russia to Germany — that had been sent to Montreal for scheduled repairs would be allowed to be returned.

Wilkinson said turbine maker Siemens Canada would be granted a "time-limited and revocable permit" to return the equipment.

He said delivery was necessary to support "Europe's ability to access reliable and affordable energy" as it tries to transition away from reliance on Russian oil and gas.

Alexandra Chyczij, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, expressed disappointment in Canada's decision, saying Ottawa is bowing to Russian threats to cut off the gas supply by fulfilling Germany's request.

Several Conservative MPs also issued a statement saying that allowing the equipment's return circumvents the sanctions Canada has imposed on Russia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2022.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press