Return Trends At Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Aren't Appealing

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Telecom Plus is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = UK£46m ÷ (UK£463m - UK£153m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Telecom Plus has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.1% generated by the Integrated Utilities industry.

In the above chart we have measured Telecom Plus' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Telecom Plus here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Telecom Plus Tell Us?

Over the past five years, Telecom Plus' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Telecom Plus to be a multi-bagger going forward. That being the case, it makes sense that Telecom Plus has been paying out 87% of its earnings to its shareholders. If the company is in fact lacking growth opportunities, that's one of the viable alternatives for the money.

The Bottom Line On Telecom Plus' ROCE

In a nutshell, Telecom Plus has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 32% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

