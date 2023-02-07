The Return Trends At Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Look Promising

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Sypris Solutions, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0019 = US$94k ÷ (US$92m - US$42m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Thus, Sypris Solutions has an ROCE of 0.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 14%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Sypris Solutions' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Sypris Solutions, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Sypris Solutions is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 0.2% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Sypris Solutions is employing 36% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Sypris Solutions has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 45%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On Sypris Solutions' ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Sypris Solutions has now broken into profitability. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 32% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

