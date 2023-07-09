The Return Trends At SBS Transit (SGX:S61) Look Promising

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at SBS Transit (SGX:S61) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SBS Transit:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = S$80m ÷ (S$1.2b - S$422m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, SBS Transit has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Transportation industry average of 5.4% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of SBS Transit, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is SBS Transit's ROCE Trending?

SBS Transit is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 20% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, SBS Transit has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Considering the stock has delivered 23% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for SBS Transit (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

