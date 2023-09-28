Return Trends At Nichols (LON:NICL) Aren't Appealing

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So while Nichols (LON:NICL) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Nichols, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = UK£25m ÷ (UK£125m - UK£30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Nichols has an ROCE of 26%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Beverage industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Nichols' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Nichols.

The Trend Of ROCE

There hasn't been much to report for Nichols' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So while the current operations are delivering respectable returns, unless capital employed increases we'd be hard-pressed to believe it's a multi-bagger going forward. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Nichols has been paying out a decent 50% of its earnings to shareholders. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

Our Take On Nichols' ROCE

In summary, Nichols isn't compounding its earnings but is generating decent returns on the same amount of capital employed. Since the stock has declined 22% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Nichols has the makings of a multi-bagger.

