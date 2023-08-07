The Return Trends At MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Look Promising

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for MRC Global, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$169m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$605m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, MRC Global has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Trade Distributors industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MRC Global compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MRC Global here for free.

What Can We Tell From MRC Global's ROCE Trend?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at MRC Global. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 170%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. In regards to capital employed, MRC Global appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 24% less capital to run its operation. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

The Key Takeaway

From what we've seen above, MRC Global has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 45% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with MRC Global and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

