Return Trends At Fortis (TSE:FTS) Aren't Appealing

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Fortis (TSE:FTS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Fortis:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = CA$3.0b ÷ (CA$65b - CA$6.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Fortis has an ROCE of 5.1%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.7%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fortis compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Fortis Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Fortis. The company has consistently earned 5.1% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 28% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, while Fortis has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 64% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Fortis (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

