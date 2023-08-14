Return Trends At Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Aren't Appealing

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Air Lease (NYSE:AL) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Air Lease is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$30b - US$2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Air Lease has an ROCE of 4.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 13%.

Check out our latest analysis for Air Lease

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Air Lease compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Air Lease.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Air Lease. The company has consistently earned 4.6% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 61% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Air Lease's ROCE

As we've seen above, Air Lease's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Story continues

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Air Lease (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While Air Lease isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.