Return of 'stolen' totem pole from Scotland to Canada costs taxpayer £300k

The return of a totem pole which it was claimed was “stolen” from an indigenous people in Canada is to cost taxpayers £300,000 after SNP ministers agreed to pay to send it back.

The Scottish Government is to meet the huge bill despite a National Museums of Scotland policy stating that the costs of returning foreign artefacts should be the responsibility of those who had requested them.

Documents disclosed under Freedom of Information laws suggest that SNP ministers privately indicated a “political willingness” to fund the return of the 36ft Ni’isjoohl Memorial Pole to the Nisga’a Nation, an indigenous people based in British Columbia, last year with no idea how much it would cost.

The Scottish government then attempted to get out of funding the return after the museum estimated it would cost £710,000, emails first obtained by The Herald on Sunday suggest.

The government relented and said it would foot the bill for its return only after the museum threatened to inform the Nisga’a that Scotland’s offer to pay had been “withdrawn”.

‘The SNP cannot be trusted with taxpayers’ money’

Stephen Kerr, the Scottish Tory MSP, said the funding row was “just the latest example of SNP wokery and hypocrisy” and raised questions over whether public funds had been used appropriately.

Angus Robertson, the SNP culture secretary, had claimed credit for the decision to return the pole. He had suggested a new replacement pole would be carved by the Nisga’a to represent their “bond with Scotland”.

However, the replacement plan was shelved to save money, reducing the bill to £300,000 which paid for steel support structures, road closures and experienced movers to take the large and “relatively fragile” item from the museum to an air base.

“Angus Robertson was quick to attempt to claim the credit for this decision,” Mr Kerr said. “But now we learn that behind the scenes his government was desperately trying to weasel out of paying for it, despite promising to do so, and tried to leave the national museum high and dry.

“This all goes to show that the SNP cannot be trusted with taxpayers’ money. They made this decision with no idea how it would be paid for but then managed to find £300,000 when it became clear they faced a major embarrassment.

“Anyone doing any kind of business with these slippery characters masquerading as Scottish ministers should get everything they say signed off in writing. No-one can trust a word they say.”

The totem pole has been a prominent attraction to the museum

The museum has maintained that the pole was acquired “in good faith” from Marius Barbeau, a celebrated Canadian anthropologist, almost a century ago.

It was originally carved from red cedar in 1855 and arrived in Scotland in 1929. It has been a prominent attraction in the museum, standing in its central hall.

Mr Robertson, however, signed off on the museum’s decision to return it after it accepted the Nisga’a argument that the person who sold it to Barbeau did not have the “cultural, spiritual or political authority” to do so.

The Nisga’a claimed the pole, which tells the story of a warrior who was next in line to become tribe chief but died, had been “stolen” while locals were away from their villages for the hunting season.

A ceremony to represent the transfer of ownership of the pole was held in August, after it was agreed last year that it should be sent back to Canada.

A steel frame was put up around it by specialists, with roads closed while it was taken to an air base. It was to be flown back by the Canadian air force with costs once it has returned to be met “from within Canada”.

A ceremony to welcome it back to British Columbia, where it will be displayed in a Nisga’a museum, will take place next week.

A Scottish Government official on February 27, three months after it was agreed the pole would be sent back, told the museum that “in our current financial circumstances we are unable to confirm any funding for these huge costs”.

The move is ‘unique in terms of its complexity’

In May, the museum said that the devolved administration had indicated a “political willingness to pay” in August 2022.

They added: “If the offer is now being withdrawn or thoughts on this have changed we will have no alternative but to approach the claimants.”

A spokesman for the National Museum of Scotland said the transfer of the pole was “unique in terms of the complexity of moving something of that size and relative fragility” which was reflected in the costs.

He added: “The project has been generously supported with funding from Scottish Government of approximately £300,000 to safely lower the pole, remove it from the Museum and transfer its ownership to the Nisga’a Nation prior to its departure from the UK.

“The rest of the Memorial Pole’s journey has been supported from within Canada.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The return of the Ni’isjoohl memorial pole was a decision reached between the National Museum of Scotland and the Nisga’a delegation. In May, the Scottish Government made a one-off decision to cover the costs of its removal from the museum and its transfer to RAF Leuchars, which were approximately £300,000. This decision reflects the exceptional, complex logistics required to safely remove the pole from the National Museum of Scotland.”

