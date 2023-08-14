The Return of Prince Harry’s Off-duty Philanthropist Look

LONDON — Backpack, check. Open-collar polo shirt, check. Logo-ed cap, check. Leather string necklace, check. This is what a prince wears to a crowded airport — specifically Prince Harry.

The British prince, who is fifth in line to the throne, was at Haneda Airport in Japan with his friend, Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras, ahead of the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup 2023 games, which he’s a cofounding patron, along with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

Harry regularly participates in the event, which has been running since 2010 and has raised more than 11 million pounds to support children and young people affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/AIDS in southern Africa.

At the airport, the prince’s cap featured the logo of his charity, Archewell Foundation, cofounded with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

On Saturday when the games took place, Harry smartened up with an unbuttoned navy shirt tucked into white denim jeans with a pair of suede slip-on shoes and his signature beaded bracelets, which have been part of his style for more than 20 years. The beaded bracelets denote his love for Africa and it is speculated that he bought them in 1997 right after the passing of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry at the Sentebale gala dinner.

The prince then changed into his polo gear when he took to the grass in the same jeans, with a polo jersey and helmet.

In the evening, Harry hosted a gala dinner in a baby blue blazer with camel-colored pants and a white shirt not dissimilar to the attire he wore in a video earlier this month congratulating the winners of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund with his wife.

As the prince is no longer a working royal, his sartorial image has softened from sharp suits and military uniforms.

He’s taken a leaf out of Markle’s California wardrobe for a cool mix of smart and casual.

Prince Harry departing Haneda Airport.

When the prince departed Haneda Airport back home, he wore the suede slip-ons with a pair of slim fit indigo denim jeans with a white T-shirt and light knitted jacket, with his backpack slinging off his right shoulder.

Like many celebrities who are involved in philanthropic projects, there’s an art to the uniform. Prince Harry has perfected his formula, which lies somewhere between Loro Piana suedes and Ralph Lauren preppiness.

