The Return of the Perm

Amanda Mitchell
·6 min read

The word “perm” really seems to rattle some people. For some, it can be a throwback to a time of sizzling your hair to a crisp until it was big and burnt. It evokes images of mullets, Sarah Jessica Parker in Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Meg Ryan in her Iconic Era. Even the villain in Legally Blonde famously had a perm and that was the source of her downfall. The perm got a bad wrap for a while there, and… kind of deserved it. Much like all good things, we used it until it fell deeply out of style, and the term “perm” was as gauche as acid-wash jeans. But for those naysayers, it’s time to shut your little horsey mouths: The perm is back, baby, and better than ever.

Why Is The Perm Back?

Much like the return of the relaxer, the rise and return of the perm has been a quiet reemergence — almost the Abercrombie & Fitch of hair treatments. Much like Abercrombie, perm solutions have evolved with technology. They leave the hair feeling soft and shiny, not brittle and broken, and different perm-wrap techniques have advanced to accommodate modern hair styles and lifestyles. A modern perm is more about loose waves, adding volume and texture, which makes it vastly different from the perms of the ’80s, which were tight, over-processed curls.

Let’s be real: The popularity of Stranger Things is likely accountable for the perm awakening in the culture. Zotos Professional, who was an early innovator of the perm in 1929 when they launched the machineless “permanent” wave (Fun Fact: “perm” is short for “permanent”, if it wasn’t obvious), is responsible for the waves on characters like Natalia Dyer’s Nancy Wheeler. It’s also genderless, and with more and more people embracing their curly texture, it’s a great way to get the ’80s hair band style of your dreams without setting your hair on rollers.

What Are The Different Types of Perms?

“The great thing about perms is that they are multifaceted, if you want to use them as a base so that your hairstyles maintain easier — perfect,” Katrina Suhre, co-department Head Hairstylist on Stranger Things told me. “If you have always wanted to try on a curly look, go for a perm or body wave. Want the perfect beauty texture without the effort? Try on a beachy wave.”

There are many forms of perm application: digital, which involves hot rods and a chemical process and is a favourite of Tang’s, or cold wave, which does not involve heat and is a more traditional style of application; and within those application styles, there are four main types of modern perms: Spot / Partial, Spiral, Body Wave, and Beach Wave. (But that doesn’t mean these are the only perm styles — your’s can be custom to your hair type, density, and thickness, too.)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ミナト (25)／パーマのプロ／特殊ヘア (@ishida_3710)

Spiral Perms

Spiral perms are the most traditional style of perm — tight, corkscrew curls, created by vertically setting the hair on a perm rod to create voluminous curls. However, shrinkage is your enemy with a spiral perm, expect the hair to look a few inches shorter.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bob * Layers * Shorthair (@sonnysonju)

Body Wave Perms

Body wave perms are set on a larger rod, creating loose, wearable waves. This is great for anyone looking for body and movement to their hair, or as a texturized base to help hold hairstyles longer.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Montreal Hair Salon (@mandyzsalon)

Beach Wave Perms

Beach wave perms are great for anyone looking to use fewer hot tools on their hair or an undone easy, youthful style. Set using a perming solution and foam flexirods, this is a great entry point for perms for those not looking to commit fully but wanting just a little oomph.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Xclusive Hair Salon and Spa (@xclusive_hair_salon_spa)

Spot / Partial Perms

Spot / Partial perms are for those with multiple curl patterns and textures on their heads (like me, who ranges from a 3B to 4C curl pattern depending on the strand you pull.) It involves using different sizes of rods to set the hair to match the already existing texture.

Who Should Be Getting A Perm?

Perms are great for anyone interested in adding more texture in their hair or curly haired people who are looking for a more uniform curl. According to hairstylist Priscilla Valles, perms are great for anyone with really straight hair and wants to have some volume and body in it. Or, people who love curly hair and are using a curling iron to achieve the curls can get a perm instead, keeping the manipulation and heat styling to a minimum. “It is less damaging and you can toss the hot tools to hold the volume and curl. You can have a perm with a larger rod and air dry,” she says.

“Modern perms can be done to get loose beachy texture and waves, and can also be more natural appearing,” explains hairstylist Guy Tang, who proudly gets perms himself. “It’s all about the chemicals being applied to the hair, so find a salon that does digital perms and get a consultation first so you know the commitment.” Tang further emphasises that a perm doesn’t style itself, and you will have to protect and nurture your new perm-treated hair, which is delicate and needs to be treated as such.

However, hold off on the perm if you tend to use a lot of lightener or chemical straighteners and always trust your hairstylist’s advice when it comes to perms. It’s important to know that it’s best done on virgin hair or hair coloured with traditional permanent colour with no history of bleach related highlights. “Even though perms are less damaging now, they still are damaging because you are changing the structure of your hair,” shares celebrity colourist Rita Hazan. 

Are Perms Damaging? And How Long Do Perms Last?

Getting a perm would depends on the client’s hair and lifestyle — really it could be anywhere from 3 months to a year. “A male client who washes the hair everyday and has an athletic lifestyle, every 3-4 months would be recommended,” explains Angie Ceja, education manager at Zotos Professional.” A client who doesn’t wash everyday and uses professional products like All About Curls, then every 6 months would be appropriate, depending on hair and style.”

Really, the art of the perm is that you don’t have to get it done constantly on a standing basis. Stylists suggest that shorter hair can get a perm service done around 3-4 months, and longer hair can get a perm around 9 months – once a year. It really just depends on the specialist and what permanent chemical solution they are doing so it prevents further damage. Talk to the experts, they’ll know what to do. Of course, you’ll also have to adjust the products you use once your perm is in place  — just because it’s easier to style, doesn’t mean it doesn’t need to be taken care of, too. You’ll want to embrace the curly hair aisle and anything with the word “moisture” or “hydrating” will be your best friend.

“Perm provides a base for you to control your style, so your hair has more volume and body — it gives movement and a lived-in feel,” says Tang. “I am personally addicted and can not live without the perm. It gives me confidence, and it can do the same for you.”

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

I Swapped My £11 Hair Routine For A £240 Version

How Shaving My Hair Elevated My Confidence

I Got Hair Botox & My Hair's Much Less Maintenance

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • 'It's exhilarating': Glengarry Highland Games latest big event to return from pandemic hiatus

    For the first time since 2019, the North Glengarry, Ont., air was filled with the sounds of pipes and drums this weekend as the Glengarry Highland Games made its return. Through a sea of tartans, you could find Mike Villeneuve smiling over the grounds he's looked after for more than 30 years. Seeing those grounds full with fans, competitors and friends for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic filled him with joy. "It's exhilarating, it's wonderful," said Villeneuve, grounds ch

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen caught two touchdown passes each from quarterback Zach Collaros as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-38 in CFL action Saturday night to stay undefeated. Collaros had a superb game for Winnipeg (8-0) as he completed 22-of-30 passes for 270 yards. Marc Liegghio kicked two field goals and a single for the Bombers, who will look to keep their winning streak alive when they travel to Monteal to face the Alouettes next Thursday. Ka’Deem Car

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference