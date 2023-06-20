Penn Badgley Is Hyping Up 'You' Season 5

The time has come, people—it looks like Joe Goldberg may finally meet his match. Netflix just released a first look at the fifth and final season of You, teasing a dramatic end to the series. The explosive Season Four finale landed Joe (played by Penn Badgley) back in New York, scot-free, after another killing spree. With this much destruction under his belt, it’s only fair for karma to kick in... right?!

In the new teaser, Badgley hints that a familiar face will appear in Season Five. “Though I can’t say who just yet, we all know there are many loose ends from Joe’s past,” he says, as clips of Joe’s enemies flash across the screen. Then he leaves us with a mysterious inquiry, “The question is, who are you?” Check it out below.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Since its premiere in 2018, You has garnered a cult following of fans engrossed by the main character, Joe’s, madness. Joe is a serial stalker and self-proclaimed romantic who has spent four seasons killing people “for love.” At one point, he even married a woman named Love, but that bit of irony wasn’t enough to quell his violent tendencies. Season Four saw Joe escape to London in hopes of a calmer life, but he (of course) fell back into old habits. Now, with a new woman on his arm, he’s back in Manhattan and surely ready to cause more trouble.

Season Five of You is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2024. Netflix is keeping plot details under wraps for now, but earlier this year the streamer dropped an eerie teaser on Instagram to hold us over. In the video, you can hear Badgley recite his signature line. “Hello you,” he says, over clips of his character hiding in the shadows. Then, at the end of the video, he says, “goodbye.” Fans have flocked to the comments section to express their shock. “How do you want me to survive,” one user lamented, while another wrote, “Once it ends I’m going through the stages of grief.” What can we say, the You fandom runs deep.

The final season of You will have some changes on the production side. Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, who co-created the series, are each stepping down; executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will take their place. Gamble released a heartwarming statement to celebrate the change. “Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast, and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun,” she said. “And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted as thoughtful as Penn Badgley. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.



You Might Also Like