Rett Newton, candidate for US Senate

Danielle Battaglia
·3 min read

Name: Rett Newton

Political party: Democratic Party

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 62

Campaign website: https://www.rettnewton.com/

Occupation: Duke University, Ph.D. student

Education: Bachelor of Science from Campbell University, Bachelor of Science from Air Force Institute of Technology, Master of Arts from American Military University, Ph.D. candidate from Duke University

Have you run for elected office before? (Please list previous offices sought) Yes, two-term mayor of Beaufort

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: As mayor, we responded to hurricanes, developed a five-year budgeting plan, approved a $15 minimum wage and competitive wages for town staff, conducted a massive clean-up of our waterways and developed a comprehensive plan to repair underground infrastructure that had been neglected for decades.

What is your plan for limiting the effects of inflation?

Inflation disproportionately impacts our most vulnerable citizens. To help North Carolina families, we can expand Medicaid, relieve student loan debt, extend child tax credits, and pass portions of the Build Back Better Act that included universal pre-K, child care options, and elder care options.

What is the federal government’s role in controlling or ending the COVID-19 pandemic?

The Trump administration badly fumbled the COVID-19 pandemic and we now find ourselves with a virus that may be with us (in various forms) for years to come. The federal government must keep U.S. citizens informed, continue to help develop vaccines as the virus mutates and ensure PPE is available.

What is the federal government’s role in combating the effects of climate change?

The U.S. must lead globally and we should incentivize a growing clean/green industry. N.C. is top 5 in the nation for solar energy and poised to expand onshore/offshore wind energy. In addition, N.C. businesses like 8 Rivers Capital, in Durham, are developing carbon capture technologies for global use.

What is your plan for reducing violent crime?

I don’t presume the crime challenges in every community are the same. I will listen to experts in these communities, and find common threads where I can help as a senator. I am not naïve to think there are simple solutions to these complex problems, but I will listen and provide appropriate support.

What should happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

If overturned, then each state would need to pass legislation that protects women’s reproductive health care. At least 15 states and Washington, D.C., have enacted laws that would automatically keep abortion legal if Roe is overturned.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

Yes, North Carolina’s Democratic Party leadership decided to openly support one candidate for the U.S. Senate above the others, well before candidate filing had even closed. That decision created an unfair advantage, and we’ve seen how the party pushing for a particular candidate has worked out in the past.

What are your top issues? Pick up to three.

Climate change; poverty; protect democracy in the U.S. and abroad

