This retro Cuban restaurant bar in Miami was named the best in the United States

The best restaurant bar in the entire country is apparently right here in Miami.

And the best bartender in the country works here, too.

The 17th annual Spirited Awards, which honor bars, beverage professionals and products, named Café La Trova the best bar in a restaurant in the United States. The awards were presented on July 27 in New Orleans.

James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein and Master Cantinero Julio Cabrera opened the popular Cuban spot on Calle Ocho in Little Havana in 2019. It’s best known for its retro style, live music, cantineros (traditional Cuban-style bartenders) and classic Cuban cocktails.

This isn’t the only honor for Café La Trova in 2023. In May, the Cuban hot spot made the list of North America’s 50 Best Bars, along with Sweet Liberty in Miami Beach. Café La Trova was no. 9 on the list.

The Spirited Awards also named Christine Wiseman of MaryGold’s Brasserie in Wynwood and Broken Shaker on Miami Beach as the U.S. Bartender of the Year. Wiseman was also honored by the 50 Best Bars in North America, winning the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award.

The Spirited Awards judges are an international collection of bartenders, bar owners, educators and writers who rate all kinds of bars around the world.

Café La Trova

Where: 971 SW Eighth St., Miami

Hours: 4 p.m.-midnight Sunday-Wednesday; 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursday; 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday

More information: cafelatrova.com or 786-615-4379

