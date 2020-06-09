'Retrieving our Hong Kong': pro-democracy protesters mark one year on the streets

Photograph: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Hong Kong is preparing for a series of small-scale protests to mark the first anniversary of the anti-extradition bill movement. But a resumption of city-wide unrest is unlikely as activists reel from mass arrests, bans on public gatherings and a looming national security law.

The one million people who first marched against an extradition bill on a hot June day in 2019 are now navigating a police force with little tolerance for protests, increasing interference by Beijing and the risks of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, in recent days messaging apps and social media posts have been flooded with times and dress codes for Tuesday’s planned protest actions, but without locations, in an apparent attempt to evade any police crackdown.

At lunchtime on Tuesday, hundreds of protesters gathered in several shopping centres to chant pro-democracy slogans and sing the unofficial anthem of the movement, Glory to Hong Kong.

Some held signs saying “we can’t breathe, free Hong Kong”, and flags emblazoned with “Hong Kong independence” and “rejuvenation of Hong Kong”.

“This is the start of Hong Kong losing our freedoms,” said Anita, a retired teacher. “I’ll continue to do whatever I can to show my support.”

A 14-year-old boy who gave the surname Lee said he had protested for the first time in June last year. “We now realise how scary this regime is, that they arbitrarily arrest activists,” he said.



Leung Kai-chi, an analyst at the Chinese University, said: “I don’t think the passion has subsided much but the problem is that many actions are now not allowed in the current circumstances.”

Protests have been effectively banned since March by the extension of pandemic restrictions on gatherings. The continued restrictions – which limit gatherings to eight – apply despite entertainment venues and religious gatherings being allowed to resume, and theme parks being given the green light to reopen.

Recent rallies have been met with thousands of officers, water cannon, teargas, mass stop and searches, and indiscriminate firing of pepper balls.

Hong Kong’s chief executive, Carrie Lam, told press on Tuesday she hoped everyone had learned a lesson, “including the administration and legislators”.

“Hong Kong cannot afford to be more chaotic anymore,” she said, urging people again to support the controversial national security laws being imposed by the Chinese central government.

It followed rare comments on Monday by Zhang Xiaoming, deputy director of China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, who claimed the national security laws would give the majority of Hong Kong people more freedom and protection.

“They can be free from the fear of violence. They can ride the train and go shopping freely. They can speak the truth on the street without the fear of being beaten up,” he said.





“In particular, they no longer have to worry about young people being brainwashed.”

Twelve months ago one million people filled the streets on 9 June to protest over a proposed bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China, which human rights activists feared would allow the Chinese Communist party to detain opposition figures and dissidents.

The peaceful protest, which took over downtown Hong Kong, was met with police in riot gear when authorisation ran out at midnight.

It marked the beginning of what would grow to be a paralysing pro-democracy movement demanding accountability for police brutality and the fulfilment of a long overdue obligation to give the people universal suffrage.

The protests became routine, leaving in tatters the city’s reputation for stability, and a population divided.

A woman shouts at police officers as they advance towards protesters in the Hong Kong district of Yuen Long on 27 July, 2019. Pro-democracy protests have continued on the streets of Hong Kong Photograph: Getty Images

By the time the government backed down and withdrew the extradition bill it was too late and every protest since has listed “five demands, not one less”.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, the sixth bishop of Hong Kong and a high-profile pro-democracy figure, said the extradition bill was “an ugly gesture” from the government.

“They failed, but during that period we could see both the local government and central government were determined to crush our freedom of speech, and so we went marching,” he told the Guardian.

“One million, two million, but still the government didn’t listen to us.”

The moderator of one of the pro-democracy movements’ social media accounts said protesters were keeping “a steady pace” to achieve their goals.

“We believe we are standing at the beginning or an initial stage of retrieving our Hong Kong and to be honest. We do not know how to achieve this as we do not have an army to protect ourselves,” the moderator said.

“Therefore we are trying very hard to attract the international community’s attention and with the aid of the powers of other regimes, we have a chance to stop what the CCP is doing.”