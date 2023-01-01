How to retrain your brain so you never need to diet again

Boudicca Fox-Leonard
·8 min read
brain retrain diet
brain retrain diet

You know what you need to do to lose weight but you don’t know how to do it. No matter how many articles you’ve read saying what, when and how much to eat, it can be hard advice to swallow.

Perhaps you’ve flirted with fasting, fermented foods and fitbits only to circle back around to where you are today: which, post-Christmas, is likely to be staring at the bottom of a box of Roses searching for your willpower.

If you’ve exhausted every diet then it might be time to change something more fundamental –your mind. Taking a psychological approach to eating could mean never having to diet again.

Whatever our best intentions might be, understanding that as humans we’re programmed to do what feels best in the moment, what is easiest and most pleasurable and most convivial, could be the real reason you can never say no to a second helping. Overcoming this hard-wiring is like rewriting thousands of years of evolution.

Food plays a complicated role in our lives. Without it we’d starve. When, though, did you last feel genuine hunger? That connection between hunger and eating is very much severed for many people. Instead, we eat for connection, happiness, sadness and out of habit. It is when our proportion of these becomes unbalanced that we can find ourselves prey to temptation.

eating diet health - Getty
eating diet health - Getty

“When we feel negative emotions or stress, it increases the cortisol levels in our body, resulting in our bodies requiring more energy to function – which can make it all too easy to reach for foods that contain fat, sugar and salt. This type of eating tends to change the way we feel or distracts us from our negative feelings,” says Lisa Gunn, mental health prevention lead at Nuffield Health. “This process can become automatic over time and become an unhelpful habit or coping mechanism.”

The good news is, there is an approach that can help, with easy steps towards making a real change to your weight.

Ready for change?

If you are reading this article eager to learn more about how you can change your own psychology, then you’ve already taken the first step towards changing your mindset.

“It’s hard to change something if you don’t see it happening. And that’s the crux of what we try to do,” says Andreas Michaelides, chief of psychology at the US-based weight loss app Noom.      

He has seen the impact a psychologically based approach can have, over one that focuses on calorie counting, or exercise-logging.

Michaelides explains that there are four stages of change. Pre-contemplation, where you’re not even thinking of doing anything. Contemplation, which is where many people will be after a season of excesses. Preparation, where you’re psyching yourself up to make a change. And finally, the action stage.

“Knowing these stages of change exist is important because you might be one today and another the next. We all cycle through these stages on a day-to-day basis,” explains Michaelides.

If you are reading for a friend or family member who is in blissful pre-contemplation, the best you can do to help somebody is getting them to think about it, says Michaelides. Although just as you can take a horse to water but you can’t make it drink, you can’t force someone into the contemplation stage.

“Highlighting someone’s eating patterns could cause them to feel shame or embarrassment and even create a disconnect in your relationship with them. Unless you have a really in-depth understanding of their issues, it’s also easy to misunderstand the causes of their emotional eating and jump to unhelpful conclusions,” says Gunn.

Instead, she says, it’s better to share some of your own experiences of times you have used food to soothe emotions or talk about your own goals to improve your eating habits. This can open up the conversation and encourage them to share their own experiences. “You could   also ask a friend to help you to be accountable to your goals, which in turn can encourage them to consider their own   habits and potentially seek support if needed.”

Find your purpose

If you want to make a change, before you dive in ask yourself why you want to eat more healthily. You might want to be fitter and healthier, but why does health matter to you? If it’s because you want to live to be 85, then ask yourself, why do you want to live longer?

why does health matter to you? - Getty
why does health matter to you? - Getty

Digging out what Michaelides calls Your Big Picture (YBP) might be like having a conversation with a five-year-old, but if you keep asking “Why?” you’ll eventually hit upon the golden ticket to change: purpose. This technique is what Michaelides does to find what matters to people and what their values are. Eating healthily because “I should” is probably not a strong reason to overcome those day-to-day stresses.

“Connecting purpose gives day-to-day things a lot more context. We find that people who have more defined YBPs do much better than those who don’t flesh it out as much.”

Strategising

Your YBP is in focus, but keeping it in the foreground when life throws up temptations and frustrations is going to need strategic planning.

A diet might work in perfect conditions but can be derailed by circumstance; a friend’s birthday party; the desire to make a loved one happy; a stressful day at work; sheer love of chocolate cake.

“It’s about knowing how to advocate for yourself,” says Michaelides. “As well as preserving relationships while  still meeting your needs.”

Scenario one: at your workplace there are always biscuits and it’s always somebody’s birthday. That’s an environment that Michaelides calls “incongruent with your goals”.

workplace biscuits - Getty
workplace biscuits - Getty

You need strategies to navigate tricky situations. Have a stock polite refusal at the tip of your tongue or a healthy snack in your drawer on standby. Small strategies will save you from regrettable in-the-moment decisions.

Saying “no” to a food pusher and temptation isn’t easy, but this is where keeping YBP in mind can help you to respectfully decline.

Scenario two: you have a pattern of emotional eating that’s triggered by negative emotions. A tricky day at work can lead you to eat food at night you later regret. This is a pattern you need to visualise and anticipate. “Trying to solve that problem while you’re on your way home won’t work. Instead you need a contingency plan.”

It could be ensuring you have a healthy meal waiting for you at home, or that you have a route home that takes you by healthier options. “We’re coming back to looking at the pattern and ways that are personal to you to break that pattern,” says Michaelides.

brain train healthy eating
brain train healthy eating

Scenario three: When spending time with a family member who shows their love with food, first and foremost in importance is planning. “When you’re caught off guard you’ll give in,” says Michaelides.

However if someone gives us love and receives love through food, saying “I don’t want your cake” might also be saying “I don’t love you”. “Not what you intend, but how it might be interpreted.”

Ahead of time, think of ways to bypass that situation while still giving the love that person might need in that moment. “Also saying, ‘No thank you’ over and over, like   a script, does work.”

And if you fail in any of these scenarios? “That’s OK, but think about it afterwards and what you could do differently next time.”

Breaking the cycles

These patterns of behaviour are cycles that we repeat and meaningful change won’t happen until we break them. But that can’t be done without engaging and identifying the problems. “Identify the why and then work out what works for you         so that you can sustain it,” says Michaelides.

Awareness is key, says Gunn. Before you start eating, try to determine whether you are eating to satisfy hunger or to satisfy an emotion. “Look for patterns – notice when you increase or limit your food intake. Triggers can also be internal from your thoughts or in response to external stressors. Ask yourself: ‘What situations, and what kinds of food do I tend to go for?’”

Give yourself a break

Changing an association that’s deeply embedded in your brain is difficult. Losing weight – or not – can be riddled with shame; the sense of failure associated with dieting is painful. Try to develop an internal dialogue that is helpful. “Develop a strong relationship with yourself mirrored by an internal dialogue,” says Michaelides.

Taking a compassionate approach will have unanticipated changes that are outside of weight loss.

“Having a strategy for when we ‘veer off course’ from our healthy eating plan is just as important as the plan itself,” says Dr Rupy Aujla, author of Dr Rupy Cooks. “Self-compassion prevents us from spiralling into shame and negative self-talk that can push us further from our goals by eroding our self-esteem and motivation.”

Wherever you are in your journey to break behaviour patterns and find sustainable habits, ask yourself: what does success look like, above and beyond a number on a scale?”

‘The Noom Mindset: Learn the Science, Lose the Weight’ (Headline Home, £20)

Latest Stories

  • Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, and Tom Brady and the first-place Bucs (7-8) will repeat as division champions and earn a postseason berth for the third straight year regardless of what happens in the final week of the regular season. Carolina (6-9), which

  • T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings' offense

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s availability and potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. “He’s a huge part

  • Sabres make it 6 straight with OT victory vs Bruins

    BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for the Sabres, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games against the Bruins. Trailing 3-2 and skating with an extra attacker after pulling its goalie, Buffalo tied it when Dylan Cozens slipped a wrist

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year. Through last Sunday’s overtime game between the Tampa Bay B

  • CF Montreal signs defender George Campbell to three-year contract

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — Head coach Nick Nurse didn't mince words after his Toronto Raptors were run out of their own building by the Memphis Grizzlies. All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead Memphis past the struggling Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds as the Grizzlies dominated in all facets of the game, but especially in transition. "I don't know if that play tonight gives me much optimism at all," said Nurse, whose team has lost ei

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks from nearby Mississauga, Ont., added 25 points, six assists and four rebounds for Memphis (21-13). Steven Adams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Toronto (15-20). Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 14 points

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 17

    Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week. Of course, we have our studs, anchors, and the players we’re starting virtually no matter what. We don’t need anyone to tell us to start Travis Kelce. But, the further down the lineup we go, the more those questions trickle in

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Stamkos gets 498th goal, Lightning beat Coyotes 5-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his 498th goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday. Stamkos stopped a six-game goal drought, putting the Lightning ahead 3-2 from the left circle during a power play at 11:12 of the second period. The star center tied Glenn Anderson for 47th place on the career list. The Lightning captain has 189 power-play goals, one away from tying Pierre Turgeon for 22nd all-time. Stamkos also had a third-period assist and ti

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Embiid has triple-double in 76ers' road victory over Thunder

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Joel Embid had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth career triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers never trailed in beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-96 on Saturday night. Tobias Harris hit his first seven shots and scored 23 points for Philadelphia. Harris scored 16 points in 16 minutes in the first half to help the 76ers take a 69-43 lead. With James Harden sitting out because of injury management on his right foot, Tulsa product Shake Milton got the st

  • DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia's rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night. “I just liked the way we stayed with it and found a way to finally win in overtime today,” coach John Tortorella said. “We did some good things. ... We found a way.” The Flyers tied the game with 2:05 to play in regulation after pulling the goalie. Travis Konecny’s shot deflected off a San Jose defen

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller downplays viral incident with Collin Delia: 'I don't care about this at all'

    J.T. Miller thinks the viral clip where he yelled at his own goaltender was blown out of proportion.